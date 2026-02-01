On camera, BJP leader assaults, molests woman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna

SATNA: A 25-year-old woman and beauty parlour owner in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna has accused BJP Nagod Mandal President Pulkit Tandon of assault, molestation, and issuing death threats.

The incident, which allegedly took place late Tuesday night in the Nagod police station area, has taken a serious turn after CCTV footage and mobile videos of the assault went viral, forcing police action and triggering political embarrassment.

The victim reached the police station with her mother and brothers to lodge a complaint. The woman runs a beauty parlour located near Pulkit Tandon’s warehouse, the very place where she alleges the assault occurred.

According to the FIR, on Tuesday night, around 10 pm, she received a call from RK Namdev, an employee of Pulkit Tandon. She was told that a customer had come for parlour services. Initially hesitant, she later agreed and reached the warehouse.

The complaint states that Namdev took her inside the warehouse and introduced her to Pulkit Tandon, who was allegedly consuming alcohol at the time. Realising there was no customer, she tried to leave.

At this point, she alleges, Pulkit Tandon grabbed her hand, pulled her back, and attempted to stop her from leaving. His employee Namdev was also at the spot.

The house of the victim was located nearby, and her mother and brother rushed outside, hearing loud noise and commotion.

As the brother started recording the incident on his mobile phone, Pulkit allegedly smashed the phone to stop the video.

The accused also allegedly threw a liquor bottle at her, slapped and assaulted her, and pushed her violently. She fell onto an iron rod, sustaining injuries.

Both mother and daughter were seriously injured and later taken to a hospital. The family has alleged that they were pressured not to file a police complaint.

By Wednesday morning, CCTV footage and videos of the assault surfaced on social media, causing outrage. The visuals clearly show violence and a heated scuffle inside and outside the warehouse. With public pressure mounting, police registered an FIR against Pulkit Tandon and RK Namdev.

The viral video has been taken on record and is part of the investigation. However, no arrests had been made till the filing of this report.

Taking note of the serious allegations and viral footage, BJP District General Secretary Ramakant Gautam issued a show-cause notice to Pulkit Tandon, asking for an explanation.