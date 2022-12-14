On Malala’s request, Punjab to ban corporal punishment in schools

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to ban corporal punishment in schools and seminaries of the province at the request of Youngest Noble Laurate Malala Yousufzai, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the decision was made by Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi during a meeting with Noble laurate Malala Yousufzai, who called on him during his visit to Pakistan.

The Punjab Chief Minister decided to table a bill in the provincial assembly to ban corporal punishment in schools and seminaries of the province.

During the meeting, Punjab CM and Malala Yousufzai discussed plans and educational initiatives funded by the Malala Fund in Pakistan. They also discussed the promotion of education in the province, especially the girls’ education programme.

The Noble laurate praised CM Pervaiz Elahi for reforms in the education sector and paid tribute to his knowledge-friendly initiatives in the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab chief minister said that physically punishing students in schools and seminaries was not acceptable at all, vowing to bring a law to ban corporal punishment.

Pervaiz Elahi further said that the government was in the process of hiring primary school teachers for Punjabi which will help improve the overall level of literacy in the province.

Moreover, he said that his government was working on a programme to provide free education to students. CM Punjab added that they were aiming for a 100 percent increase in the honorarium for students in South Punjab.

