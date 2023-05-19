One dead, 22 injured in Tank grenade attack on police van

TANK: A person lost his life and 22 others including two cops were injured in a grenade attack on a police van in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the police van was targeted near Marwat Market near Bannu Road in Tank. As a result, one person was killed and twenty others sustained wounds.

The injured and a body have been moved to a nearby hospital by the rescue teams.

Rescue sources further say a terrorist was reported dead during a search operation۔

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed said an assailant was arrested in critical condition and one escaped. police have launched a Lakersurch operation in the area, he added.

Waqar Ahmed said an exchange of fire between police and assailants was underway near the civil line۔