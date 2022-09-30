One dead as man sets ablaze in-laws’ house

LAHORE: At least one woman was dead after a man set fire to his in-laws’ house in Rahim Yar Khan city of Punjab province, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to details, the man set his in-laws’ house on fire while family members – his wife, mother-in-law and sister-in-law – were present inside. As a result, all three individuals suffered severe burns.

Rescue personnel shifted the burn victims to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. One of the victims succumbed to her injuries on her way to the hospital. The condition of the other two victims is also said to be critical.

The police said the man set the house on fire after his wife demanded divorce. Meanwhile, the police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspect while further investigation is underway.

Earlier in June, a woman reportedly set her husband on fire after spraying petrol on him over a domestic dispute in Punjab’s Muzaffargarh.

As per details, the shocking incident occurred in Muzaffargarh’s Ali Pur Tehsil, where a woman named Nasreen set her husband on fire over continued domestic issues.

The police after registering a case into the ruthless incident arrested two women including Bilal’s wife.

