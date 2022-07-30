Ranbir Kapoor’s film set catches fire; one dead!

A fire broke out on the sets of director Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie starring the A-list actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

As per the reports from India-based media outlets, a massive fire broke out on the sets of the first collaboration of actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, directed by ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame Luv Ranjan.

According to details, the sets for the romantic drama were put up at the popular filming studios Chitrakoot Grounds, situated in suburban Andheri West of Mumbai, which was engulfed by the Friday fire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Moreover, a Rajshri Productions title was being filmed at the same studios, and reportedly the sets of the same were also gutted in the level 2 fire. The shooting for the film – which will mark the debut of Rajveer Deol, son of Bollywood star Sunny Deol – has been halted for the next few days, as the fire incident completely grounded the sets.

Reports from Indian media suggest that the fire erupted in a temporary pandal, carrying some wooden items. However, the cause of the fire is not clear as yet. The flames which were doused five hours later with the aid of over eight fire engines, five water jetties, and other equipment, claimed one life while multiple have been reported injured in the accident.

The person who succumbed to injuries has been identified as 32-year-old Manish Devashi, a light technician on Ranjan’s film set.

In the wake of the accident – the filming schedule which was to kickstart a day later on Saturday – has now been postponed for an unannounced period.

It is pertinent to mention that the project earlier faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will now release in cinemas on March 8, next year.

Related: Shamshera’s nightmare run at box office continues

Comments