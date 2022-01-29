Sunday, January 30, 2022
One dead, several trapped as roof collapses in Karachi’s Defence

KARACHI: One labourer was killed while some are feared trapped under the debris after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Karachi’s Defence on Saturday.

Rescue sources relayed that the roof of an under-construction building located in Defence’s Khayaban-e-Nishat caved in, burying several labourers under the debris.

On getting information, the Rangers and police personnel as well as rescue teams arrived at the scene and launched an operation to rescue the people trapped under the debris.

A rescue official said three labourers have been pulled from under the debris. One of them succumbed to his injuries en route to hospital, he added.

The official said the rescue operation is underway as more labourers are feared trapped under the rubble.

