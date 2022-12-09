ONE Homes Opens its New European HQ in Central London

Leading international real estate developer One Homes who recently acquired 100,000 square feet of prime land in Islamabad opened their new European Head Quarters at the heart of Central London.

The new HQ is based in a prime office building at the heart of London’s plush Marylebone area. The new office boasts panoramic views across Central London and will be home to 60+ team members including sales, marketing, finance, legal and business development.

The new office includes state-of-the-art meeting and conferencing facilities, modern work pods, break out areas, a fitness suite, customer car parking and an ample amount of space to support the companies growth and development.

Commenting on the new office opening, Aqib Hassan Chief Commercial Officer, ONE Homes said “We’re continuing to aggressively expand our presence across international territories. This year the group have opened new flagship offices in Islamabad, Dubai and Houston and inducted over 100 new people across the group”.

The new office in London includes a purpose-built on-site private fitness suite fitted with the latest Peloton+ machines to encourage a holistic 360 working environment and employee wellness.

The design concept of was led by ‘Script Design by Samirah’ and aims to deliver a space for the team that inspires whilst promoting a holistic lifestyle, well-being and fitness.

Commenting on the property market Aqib said, “Property has always been a safe haven in times of inflationary pressure. Experts see property as a hedge against inflation and we’re seeing particular interest in our prime properties in Islamabad from the overseas diaspora both in Europe and North America. Pakistan’s property market has continued to show strong growth not only in the changing global economic environment over last 12 months but through out history, in varying economic climates the property market has continued to grow from strength to strength”.

The interiors of the office showcase artwork from leading Pakistani artists including a feature piece by Mohsin Shaikh and a ‘Muhammad Ali’ wall mural by the leading London-based mural artist Anthony Steel.

The new office at the heart of the global capital of London will be the companies UK & European HQ clientele enabling them to efficiently cater to the growing needs of their European customers, thereby allowing them to remain a client-centric organisation, with their customer at the heart of their business’s philosophy and operations.

For further information please Visit: www.onehomes.com

Comments