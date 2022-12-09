ONE Homes Opens its New European HQ in Central London

One Homes is delighted to announce the opening of our new European Head Quarters at the heart of Central London.

London was carefully selected as the location due to it being an unrivalled global capital and international business hub.

The new HQ is based in a prime office building at the heart of London’s plush Marylebone area. The new office boasts panoramic views across Central London and will be home to 60+ team members including sales, marketing, finance, legal and business development.

The new office includes state-of-the-art meeting and conferencing facilities, modern work pods, break out areas, a fitness suite, customer car parking and an ample amount of space to support our growth and development.

We have also included a purpose-built on-site private fitness suite fitted with the latest Peloton+ machines to encourage a holistic 360 working environment and employee wellness.

The design concept of the new office was led by ‘Script Design by Samirah’ and aims to deliver a space for the team that inspires whilst promoting a holistic lifestyle, well-being and fitness.

The interiors of the office showcase artwork from leading Pakistani artists including a feature piece by Mohsin Shaikh and a ‘Muhammad Ali’ wall mural by the leading London-based mural artist Anthony Steel.

The new office at the heart of the global capital of London will be a hub for our UK & European clientele and enable us to efficiently cater to the growing needs of our European customers, thereby allowing us to remain a client-centric organisation, with our customer at the heart of our business’s philosophy and operations.

