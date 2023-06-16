34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 16, 2023
- Advertisement -

One-in-a-billion perfectly round egg could sell for Rs 78000

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A perfectly round egg found in a supermarket in Melbourne, Australia which attracted significant attention after it was posted online and could potentially fetch thousands of dollars in value.

A woman, Jacqueline Felgate, purchased a regular carton from the supermarket located at Melbourne, in which she found this perfectly spherical shape egg and after a quick Google realized it was referred as “one-in-a-billion”.

According to an international media outlet the last round egg that was discovered sold for over A$1,400 (approximately Rs 78,800).

Experts estimate the odds of finding a round egg to be between one in a billion and one in 1.25 billion, making this discovery exceptionally rare.

While the unique egg’s value remains uncertain, it joins the ranks of other extraordinary eggs that have fetched high prices. In 2013, an intact Elephant Bird egg was sold at a Christies auction house for £66,675.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.