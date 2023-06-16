One-in-a-billion perfectly round egg could sell for Rs 78000

A perfectly round egg found in a supermarket in Melbourne, Australia which attracted significant attention after it was posted online and could potentially fetch thousands of dollars in value.

A woman, Jacqueline Felgate, purchased a regular carton from the supermarket located at Melbourne, in which she found this perfectly spherical shape egg and after a quick Google realized it was referred as “one-in-a-billion”.

According to an international media outlet the last round egg that was discovered sold for over A$1,400 (approximately Rs 78,800).

Experts estimate the odds of finding a round egg to be between one in a billion and one in 1.25 billion, making this discovery exceptionally rare.

While the unique egg’s value remains uncertain, it joins the ranks of other extraordinary eggs that have fetched high prices. In 2013, an intact Elephant Bird egg was sold at a Christies auction house for £66,675.