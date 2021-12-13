One injured after unidentified men fire at school van

RAWALPINDI: A person was injured after unidentified men opened fire at a school van in Rawalpindi’s Dhok Rajgan on Monday.

Police said the driver of the vehicle got severely injured in the firing incident while children travelling in the vehicle remained unhurt.

They said that the driver sustained four bullets wounds and was shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for medical attention.

Citing initial investigation, a police official said that the incident appears to be an outcome of personal enmity, adding that further probe into it is underway.

