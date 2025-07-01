One killed, 8 injured in Mastung Tehsil Office attack

QUETTA: At least one person was killed and eight others injured on Tuesday in an attack on the Tehsil Office in Mastung district of Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to police, unidentified armed assailants stormed the government office in Mastung city. The attackers set three government vehicles on fire and also targeted three banks in the area.

The deceased was a passerby who was caught in the crossfire. The injured have been shifted to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported heavy gunfire and multiple explosions during the attack, causing panic across the area. Markets and shops were immediately closed as fear spread among residents. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to apprehend the assailants.

Earlier, Pakistan army carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Duki District on June 28, 2025, targeting terrorists affiliated with the Indian proxy group, Fitna al Hindustan, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the Indian sponsored terrorists’ location, and after an intense fire exchange, two Indian sponsored terrorists were killed, while two terrorists were apprehended.