One killed, another injured in South Waziristan blast

WAZIRISTAN: One person was killed, and another injured in a bomb blast that occurred near Azam Warsak, Sararogha tehsil in South Waziristan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police reports, the bomb – planted on a roadside – exploded when two brothers were traveling on a motorbike crossed the road.

Meanwhile, the injured Malik Alam Jan was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Last month, eight terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces in the Sararogha area of South Waziristan District.

According to ISPR, the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the area on the reported presence of terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well the innocent civilians. Arms, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.