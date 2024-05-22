One killed as gunmen torch coal-laden trucks in Duki

DUKI: At least one person was killed and three others sustained injuries after unknown assailants attacked coal-laden trucks in Balochistan’s Duki area.

According to Levies sources, the incident occurred in the Pasra Tangi area of Sanjawi, Duki, where the trucks were transporting coal from the region to Punjab.

Rescue sources said that the armed assailants opened fire on the trucks and then set them ablaze. The firing incident left one driver killed and three others injured. The attack also caused damage to six trucks.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, say LEAs.

Meanwhile, the local authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Earlier this month, at least one person was killed, whereas 20 others injured in twin landmine blasts occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in Duki district of Balochistan.

The first explosion happened when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people gathered at the scene.

The police officials stated that both landmine blasts resulted in the killing of one citizen whereas 17 others sustained injuries. The injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.