One killed in Jacobabad grenade attack, suspect arrested

JACOBABAD: At least one person was killed and six others sustained injuries in a hand grenade attack near Mola Madad crossing gate in Jacobabad district of the Sindh province as police claimed to have arrested the suspect, ARY NEWS reported.

The police while confirming the incident said that a hand grenade was hurled at a government vehicle near Mola Madad crossing.

“One person was killed and six others have been injured and all of them have been shifted to a local hospital,” they said.

The police further claimed to have apprehended a man allegedly involved in the attack owing to their timely response to the incident.

Recently, one person was killed and 13 others were injured in the powerful bomb blast in Karachi’s Saddar in which 2.5-kilogram explosive material was under as per the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) findings.

Later, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group for their alleged involvement in the attack.

According to incharge CTD, Mazhar Mashwani, intelligence agencies and CTD conducted a joint operation in Maripur area of Karachi in the wee hours, during which terrorists present in the area opened fire.

The law enforcement agencies returned the fire due to which two terrorists were killed, while their accomplice fled the scene.

A cop named Dilbar Ali was also arrested in connection with the Karachi bomb blast and had made key revelations during interrogation.

