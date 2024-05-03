One killed in Raiwind factory explosion

LAHORE: At least one person was killed and four others sustained injuries when boiler of a factory exploded in Raiwind near Lahore on Thursday night, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the Sundar Industrial Estate area near Raiwind.

As a result of the explosion, the three-storey building of the factory collapsed while windowpanes of nearby buildings were also broken.

After being informed, fire brigade and rescue teams reached the spot and started operation to clear the debris. Rescue teams retrieved a dead body from the rubble while four persons were pulled out in injured condition.

Later, the rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

Earlier, A man was killed, and six persons were injured when a cylinder exploded in Mithdar police station jurisdiction in Karachi.

The loud explosion in a shop at the generator market in front of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce also damaged the building and nearby vehicle and rocked the area.

Fire erupted in the shop after cylinder blast and things at the shop were spread over the road.