One killed, other injured in firing over car in Karachi

KARACHI: One killed another sustained bullet wounds when unknown assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire at a vehicle in Karachi’s Quaidabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The firing incident occurred at Quaidabad’s Murghi Khana. The deceased has been identified as Khuda Dost, the rescue sources said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party MNA Agha Rafiullah said that the deceased was the younger brother of his party worker and had been receiving dire threats over the dispute on the graveyard’s land in the jurisdiction of Quaidabad police station.

The injured man is the watchman of the graveyard, MNA Rafiullah added.

On the other hand, police said that the firing incident took place in the limits of Shah Latif Town police station at the Quaidabad Bridge. The attackers were riding motorbike and added that there was no CCTV camera installed at the crime scene.

Earlier this month, four members of a family were killed as unknown armed men opened fire at a vehicle in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to police, the vehicle came under fire in Tank’s Girh Pathar area and as a result, four people including two women and a child lost their lives.

