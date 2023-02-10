One killed, seven injured in pickpocket gang’s firing during wedding party

GUJRANWALA: At least one person was dead and seven others were injured in a firing incident during a wedding ceremony in Punjab’s Gujranwala city, ARY News reported

According to initial reports, the firing incident occurred in Tatlay Aali area of the city where during a marriage ceremony, the hall’s management caught a pick pocketer whose accomplices then opened indiscriminate fire, leaving one dead and several others injured.

The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The police later arrested three suspects and recovered weapons from their possession.

Earlier this week, a police constable sustained injuries after the accused opened at the raiding party in Faisalabad.

The firing incident took place in Chak-139 in Punjab’s Faisalabad city. Police said that the accused involved in opening fire at the police party were arrested.

The arrested men were identified as Rizwan and his brother Ghulam Fareed.

The injured constable Sabir Hussain was shifted to Allied Hospital for medical assistance. Police said that a scuffle broke out between an accused in an attempted murder case and the complainant when the police party raided the residence.

Constable Hussain received a bullet while trying to stop the accused from opening the fire.

Comments