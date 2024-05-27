One killed, three injured in drone attack on Russian gas station

web analytics
MOSCOW: One person was killed, and three others were injured Monday in a Ukrainian drone attack on a gas station in Russia’s Oryol region near the Ukrainian border, government officials said.

“A drone fell this morning on the territory of a gas station in the town of Livny”, damaging the facade of an administrative building, said Andrei Klychkov, governor of Oryol, on Telegram.

Another drone attack was then launched after the arrival of emergency services on the scene, he said.

“According to initial information, the driver of a fire engine was unfortunately killed,” Klychkov said, adding that three other emergency service employees were injured.

The Russian defence ministry said Monday it had neutralised a dozen Ukrainian drones overnight, including six over the Oryol region, which lies around 170 kilometres (106 miles) from the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine has upped its attacks on Russian border regions in recent months, particularly on energy sites.

Kyiv has said it wants to bring the fighting to Russian soil in retaliation for the numerous bombings on its own territory.

