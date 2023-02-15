One killed, two injured after dacoits open fire in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen was killed and two sustained injuries including a child after dacoits indiscriminately opened fire at the people in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the vicinity of the Orangi Town police station.

Police told the media that the dacoits injured a citizen for resistance. After the firing incident, the street criminals indiscriminately opened fire at other citizens when they were being surrounded by the locals.

A minor girl and a passerby sustained injuries in the dacoits’ firing. Police said locals managed to catch one of the dacoits and torture him. Later, they handed him over to the police.

