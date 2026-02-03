One-legged Muslim Man Defends Mosque Against Hindu Extremists

A video has gone viral showing a Muslim man in Nepal with one leg battling a group of Hindu extremists who were attempting to vandalise a mosque, triggering an outpouring of support and praise for his bravery.⁠

During a Hindu religious ceremony that turned violent in Nepal, a one-legged Muslim man attempted to single-handedly prevent an attack on his local mosque.

The man stood as a human shield against groups who took to the streets, confronting the mob in a desperate act of defense.

His intervention highlights the severe interreligious tensions flaring in the region. The incident underscores the vulnerability of minority communities and the profound risks individuals take to protect their places of worship.