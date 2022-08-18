One more body recovered from Karachi’s Malir River

KARACHI: One more body has been recovered from Karachi’s Malir River after a vehicle with seven family members drowned a few days ago, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Rescue officials recovered the body of the minor girl from the river today. It is the second body after the seven persons of a family drowned in the river. Earlier, the rescue workers recovered the body of a minor boy.

The rescue workers of the Edhi Foundation and police teams were still searching for the remaining five bodies from the river.

Earlier, seven people of a family have been swept away in Karachi’s Malir River as heavy rains continued to batter the metropolis.

The accident occurred around the Malir river, where the family’s car was swept away in the river by a flash flood due to the rain. The rescue teams found the vehicle, while the search for the missing seven people was underway.

It has been learnt that the husband, wife along with their four children and driver were travelling in the ill-fated car. Meanwhile, floodwater has reached Korangi Crossing Road after which Causeway and Korangi Crossing roads are completely closed for any kind of traffic.

