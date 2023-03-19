One more case lodged against vandalism at judicial complex

ISLAMABAD: One more case has been lodged against the vandalism at Islamabad’s judicial complex in which several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders were nominated, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Another case was registered against vandalism at the judicial complex at the Golra police station. PTI leaders Azam Swati, Zulfi Bukhari, Atif Khan, Aamir Mughal, Naseem Abbasi, Naseer Junejo, Ali Afzal Sahi and others were nominated in the case.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused allegedly attacked and injured police officials. It added that they took away equipment of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) including three wireless sets, bomb locator, kit, laptop, X-ray unit and an ammunition box.

The case was filed at the complaint of ASI Special Branch Riazul Haq.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and other party leaders were booked in a case pertaining to vandalism at the capital’s judicial complex during his appearance at the court in the Toshakhana case.

The case was registered at the counter-terrorism department (CTD) police station under various sections of crimes including Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The PTI leaders who were named in FIR include Ali Amin Gandapur, Murad Saeed, Aamir Mehmood Kiani, Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Omar Ayub Khan, Ali Nawaz Awan, Hassaan Niazi and others.

According to the FIR, the PTI workers damaged the police check post and the main gate of the judicial complex.

“PTI workers were armed with stones which they threw at a checkpost of the Dhok Kashmirian police station. They also burnt down barriers and tents at the checkpost,” the FIR stated.

It added that PTI leaders set fire to 16 government and police vehicles and four motorcycles in the parking of the JDC. “They also took 9mm pistols, Rs20,000, and a wireless set from the car.”

The Judicial Complex of Islamabad on Saturday turned into a battlefield during the appearance of the PTI Chairman before the court in the Toshakhana case.

The federal police claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers set police vehicles on fire as law enforcers clashed with party workers during former premier Imran Khan’s appearance in the Toshakhana case at Islamabad’s Judicial Complex.

