One more Punjab minister tenders resignation

LAHORE: One more provincial minister, Malik Ahmed Khan, has tendered his resignation from his ministry ahead of Punjab by-polls, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources told ARY News that Punjab Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan has stepped down from his office and apprised the Chief Minister’s House regarding his resignation.

Malik Ahmed Khan is the fourth provincial minister and the leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) who stepped down from his office.

Yesterday, Awais Leghari, another Punjab minister had resigned from his office, just days before crucial by-elections in 20 constituencies of the province.

He requested Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to accept his resignation and said that he will continue to work in the best interest of Pakistan and PML-N.

INSIDE STORY: WHY AYAZ SADIQ, KHAWAJA SALMAN RAFIQUE RESIGNED FROM MINISTRIES?

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leaders including MNA Ayaz Sadiq and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique tendered resignations from their ministries.

Khawaja Salman Rafique stepped down from the provincial ministry due to ‘personal reasons’. He sent his resignation to the Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz which was approved. Rafique was serving as the Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education.

A PML-N Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ayaz Sadiq has also resigned from the ministry as the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs.

PML-N Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar said in a statement Sadiq and Salman Rafique submitted their resignations due to upcoming by-polls on the vacant seats of the Punjab Assembly.

