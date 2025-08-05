New One Piece opening ‘Carmine’ teased in latest trailer

One Piece fans have been given a first look at the anime’s brand new opening theme “Carmine”, which will premiere in the upcoming episode airing on August 10, 2025.

The preview was shared by Toei Animation and includes short scenes from the next episode along with a quick listen to the new opening song.

The new theme, titled Carmine, is performed by the well-known Japanese rock band Ellegarden.

This will be the band’s first time making a song for an anime, and also their first time working with One Piece.

Carmine is set to debut in episode 1139 and will become the 28th overall opening in the series.

One Piece has often changed its openings, but this new one comes only four months after the last.

The previous song, Angel & Devil, started with episode 1123 and will now end with episode 1138, making it one of the shortest-lived themes in the anime’s long history.

This latest song will be the third opening during the current Egghead Island Arc. Before it, fans heard UUUUUS! and Angel & Devil. Each of these songs reflected the tone of their part of the story.

While Angel & Devil was more emotional, Carmine has a stronger, rock-style feel to match the fast action and intense battles happening now.

One Piece is now in the middle of a big moment in the Egghead Island Arc, with the Straw Hat Crew facing great danger.

The animation and tone are shifting, and the new opening is meant to support this change. With Carmine, One Piece continues to keep fans excited and involved, giving the anime a fresh sound to match its powerful story.

