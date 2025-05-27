Major Straw Hat surprise teased by ‘One Piece’ season 2 cast

Straw Hat fans are getting excited again as the cast of One Piece season 2 teases a big announcement just days before Netflix’s fan event, TUDUM.

In a fun new video released by Netflix, the Straw Hat crew are seen aboard the Going Merry, enjoying a cosy slumber party while getting ready to share something very special with fans.

The video brings back the upbeat energy that viewers loved in the first season. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, wakes up from a long nap just in time to gather with Nami (Emily Rudd), Sanji (Taz Skylar), Usopp (Jacob Romero), and Zoro (Mackenyu).

While some members aren’t too sure about the sleepover idea, Sanji cheers them up with gourmet popcorn as they all prepare for what appears to be a major reveal.

Though details remain under wraps, fans are hopeful that One Piece Season 2 will get a trailer and a release date during Saturday’s TUDUM event, similar to how Netflix handled things last year.

The video also gives a tiny hint at the arrival of a fan-favourite character — the adorable Tony Tony Chopper. While we only get a brief glimpse, it’s enough to spark excitement across the fandom.

At this stage, One Piece Season 2 remains a mystery. We know the story will continue into the Grand Line, and the cast has expanded, but many questions remain.

Fans are eager to see how the live-action show adapts the manga and anime arcs. Season 1 made several surprising changes, introducing characters and events earlier than expected, and season 2 might follow the same path.

There are also rumours that Netflix could use TUDUM to confirm that One Piece Season 3 is already in the works.

Actor Joe Manganiello hinted that filming for the third season could begin later this year, with his character Mr. 0 returning.

However, Netflix has not officially confirmed this yet. What is confirmed, however, is that One Piece Season 2 will move forward without its original showrunners, Matt Owens and Steven Maeda.

TUDUM takes place this Saturday, 31 May, and fans are counting down the hours. One thing is clear: One Piece Season 2 is sailing toward something big.