One policeman dies; another critically injured in Lower Dir blast

In a tragic event, a police constable lost his life, and another suffered injuries when a bomb was detonated during a defusing operation in a Lower Dir District in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, ARY News reported on Monday.

The local police of the KP province stated that the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) was conducting a bomb-defusing operation near the bank of the Panjkora River.

According to the reports, the explosive device went off during the operation claiming the life of a police constable while leaving another critically injured.

The rescue teams reached the spot and transferred the injured to the nearest hospital for medical assistance.

Multiple blasts from various cities were reported ahead of the general election of 2024 in Pakistan.

As per details, SSP operations Jawad Tariq said a blast occurred on CPEC road in Quetta that claimed the life of one passerby.

He said that that 8 to 10 kilograms of explosives were used in the blast however further investigation is underway to identify the deceased individual.

The SSP operations said that no election activities were scheduled on the spot of the incident but the security is high alert in the provide ahead of the general election.

The second explosion occurred on Ghulam Nabi Chowk Turbat injuring one however no loss of life was reported.