Online cab driver murder case: Passenger’s family records testimony

KARACHI: Police recorded the testimonies of the family members who rode on slain online cab driver Shahzeb’s car from Hyderabad to Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Karachi police made progress on the probe into the online cab driver Shahzeb’s murder case. The police investigators recorded statements of a family – including two women and three children – who travelled from Hyderabad to Karachi’s Korangi Crossing area in slain Shahzeb’s car.

The investigators told the media that the family usually travelled between Hyderabad and Karachi. “Due to unavailability of their driver, the family hired an online cab to reach Karachi. The family did not observe any unusual situation or Shahzeb’s fight on the telephone.”

Shahzeb left the family at Korangi Crossing and booked another ride, said the investigation officials, adding that they found some evidence of his second ride. They added that Shahzeb’s mobile p hone and other valuables had not been recovered from the crime scene.

Geo-fencing record

Yesterday, the Karachi police investigators started collecting geo-fencing records after expanding the scope of the probe into the online cab driver murder case.

The investigation officers of the Karachi police department confirmed that they started collecting geo-fencing records of adjacent areas of the crime scene. They added that they would also collect records of the vehicle’s tracker.

The investigators have also contacted the car tracker company to collect more details about the movements. They detailed that Shahzeb had stopped his vehicle at a hotel while travelling to Karachi.

The investigators questioned the hotel staffers regarding the persons sitting in Shahzeb’s vehicle. Moreover, the policemen also recovered a key chain of the hotel from the crime scene.

The investigators told the media that they could not reach to the family that was dropped by the slain online cab driver in Korangi.

