Online NOC facility launched for tourists

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism Department has introduced the Online NOC through digital App to facilitate foreign tourists visiting areas in the Khyber Pakutunkhwa province.

Dr Abdul Samad, Secretary KP Tourism, Culture and Archaeology & Museums said in a meeting regarding Safety of the Tourists visiting Khyber Pakutunkhwa province.

While talking to the meeting, he said, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism & Culture Authority launched online Foreign Tourist Registration Portal to facilitate the smooth and secure registration of international visitors holding tourist-category visas and soon this facility will also be available for foreign Mountaineers and Treckers.

He said, this digital platform aims to streamline the registration process for foreign tourists, enabling hassle-free access and movement across KP’s breathtaking tourist destinations. By embracing technology, the initiative enhances visitor convenience while ensuring effective coordination with relevant security and tourism bodies.

He said, the dashboard represents a major step forward in KP’s commitment to promoting sustainable and secure tourism, while showcasing the province’s rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and unmatched hospitality. He said, approved travel guides firms, transporters and other facilities providers lists will be uploaded on the same portal for tourist attractions and trust.

This digital system streamlines the process of obtaining necessary permissions i.e. NOC for travel to regions like Upper Dir, Chitral, Swat, and other northern areas.

Foreign tourists can apply for NOCs directly through the portal. Applicants can check the status of their NOC requests. Passport copies, visa details, and travel itineraries can be submitted digitally.

He said, the KP Tourism Department is dedicated to develop and promote tourism in the province, ensuring a safe and memorable experience for visitors while preserving its natural and cultural heritage.

He further said, this portal reduces manual paperwork and delays And Authorities verify the applications efficiently. Tourists may download the App (Available on Google Play Store or KP Tourism’s official website). Certain areas in Khyber Pakutunkhwa require special permission due to security regulations. The NOC ensures tourists’ safety and compliance with local laws, he concluded.