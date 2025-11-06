Online scrutiny leaves Millie Bobby Brown deeply shaken

Actress Millie Bobby Brown has revealed that harsh online scrutiny regarding her appearance left her feeling deeply shaken.

The 21-year-old Stranger Things star recently discussed the wave of plastic surgery accusations and age-related insults she faced during the press tour for Electric State earlier this year.

In an interview with British Vogue, Brown shared, “I was depressed for three, four days. I was crying every day”, reflecting on the emotional toll during what should have been a celebratory moment in her career.

The press run, which took place from February to March, showcased her embracing ‘90s’ fashion with bleached hair and outfits inspired by icons like Pamela Anderson and Paris Hilton. Unfortunately, instead of receiving praise, she became the target of cruel speculation.

Brown expressed her frustration, stating, “I love reading articles about my favourite people. I understand that paparazzi have a job. But don’t, in your headline, slam me right away. It’s bullying, especially for young girls who are new to this industry and already questioning everything about it”.

She also addressed the backlash in a March 3 Instagram video, asking why fans who have watched her grow up “can’t seem to grow with me”.