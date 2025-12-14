Online taxi driver arrested for sexually assaulting child student

LAHORE: Police have arrested an online taxi driver for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a child during a ride from school to home, authorities said on Sunday.

According to Lahore police, the parents had booked a taxi through a ride-hailing app to bring their 13-year-old son home from school. During the journey, the driver reportedly engaged in inappropriate behavior inside the vehicle.

Police said that when the child raised an alarm and screamed, the suspect dropped him outside his house and fled the scene.

Following the incident, Green Town Police acted swiftly and traced the suspect using modern technology, leading to his arrest.

A case has been registered against the accused, who has been handed over to the Gender Cell for further investigation and legal proceedings, police added. Further investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, Karachi police officials arrested a person, who is running an online taxi with fake identification (ID), and harassed a woman in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East told media that the culprit was running an online taxi through fake identification.

“The affected woman informs the police department through its helpline 15 over facing harassment by the taxi driver,” he said.

“The culprit has also snatched her mobile phone,” the police officer said.