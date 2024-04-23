Online taxi driver facing financial hardships jumps into sea

KARACHI: A young online taxi driver, who was facing financial hardships, jumped into the sea as rescue efforts are being made to recover him, ARY News reported citing police and family sources.

Moments before jumping into the sea on Monday, Tahir Mehmood, a resident of Shah Faisal Colony made a video call to his wife and said, “I am committing suicide. Stay happy”.

The police recovered Tahir Mahmood’s car some distance from the beach. According to the police, Tahir Mehmood was an online taxi driver, who had two marriages and was ‘tired’ of family disputes at home due to financial problems.

“Tahir Mahmood made a video call to his second wife and said he was committing suicide. He has been missing since then,” his father said. Tahir Mehmood is the father of two girls.

According to Farooq Baloch of the Edhi Foundation, the rescue teams are facing difficulties in searching for the young man due to the strong waves of the sea.

Read More: Man jumpes into sea after escaping from hospital

Earlier in a similar incident on March 17, a man who was being treated at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi escaped from the hospital and jumped into the sea

As per the details, 27-year-old Shahzeb was under treatment at the JPMC and had undergone three operations. The family members said that Shahzeb managed to escape from the JPMC.

They added that Shahzeb jumped into the water from Native Jetty Bridge, which he reached by rickshaw from the hospital. According to Rescue 1122, a person jumped from the bridge into the sea.