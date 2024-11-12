Online taxi services generate SAR1.1bn for Saudi drivers in 9 months

During the first nine months of 2024, the total revenue of Saudi drivers employed in the passenger transport industry increased to almost SR1.1 billion, local media reported.

According to a report issued by the Transport General Authority (TGA), more than 51.8 million trips were made by passenger transport applications in different towns and areas around the Kingdom over the same time period.

While the increase rate for the overall number of trips since the start of the year was 12 percent compared to the same period last year, the third quarter growth rate was 41 percent compared to the second quarter of this year.

These trips are offered by 46 applications that have been granted permission to engage in the passenger transportation business inside the Kingdom.

With 39 percent of all trips, the Riyadh region led the list of cities in terms of the quantity of journeys. The Makkah region came in second with 25 percent, and the Eastern Province stood third with 16 percent.

This rise is proof that there is a growing need for transportation services through applications because of how quickly and easily they can respond to beneficiaries.

Applications for passenger transport play a significant role in the Kingdom’s contemporary transportation system as they offer a comfortable and safe method of transportation that helps to ease traffic and shorten travel times between locations.

In light of this, the TGA urged all Saudi youth who are prepared to work full-time to apply for and get financial assistance from the Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF) in order to take advantage of the opportunities in passenger transport services.

The main characteristic of these applications is their flexible work philosophy, which encouraged people to devote their time accordingly.