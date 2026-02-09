Online taxi, bike services get new orders in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The district administration of Islamabad has announced that all online taxi and Bike services will be required to undergo mandatory registration, with authorities warning of strict action against unregistered operators. Ary News reported.

The registration will kick off tomorrow, Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

According to officials, drivers operating online taxis or Bike services without formal registration will face legal consequences.

As part of the new framework, comprehensive data on drivers and vehicles will be collected and maintained by the administration. The registration process will be carried out through a digital automation system.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Islamabad has directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) to coordinate with the chief executives of all online taxi service companies.

Islamabad Police will also be granted full access to the registration database. Under the new rules, drivers will be required to upload passenger details to the app for every trip.

Without entering a passenger’s national identity card number, drivers will not be permitted to carry passengers.

Formal registration will begin from tomorrow, following the Deputy Commissioner’s directive.

