Only political stability, charter of economy can strengthen Pakistan: PM

ISLAMABAD: Political stability is the prerequisite to save the people of Pakistan from price hike, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said in a statement.

According to ARY News, the prime minister in a statement said that economic stability is the requirement for loyalty with Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said that political stability and a charter of economy can only strengthen Pakistan’s national security.

The former government laid landmines in foundations of the economy, he said.

“Someone wants default of Pakistan but Insha’Allah it will not happen and neither it will be allowed to happen,” the prime minister vowed. “That untruthful government was removed with the strength of the constitution,” he said.

“Now, we will free the people from the problems of hunger and unemployment,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to bring economic stability in the country and saving it from default.

“Political miscreants want to tell the world to avoid investment in Pakistan,” he said. “It is necessary to get rid of these political unemployed to create jobs for youth,” he further said.

Shebaz said political miscreants are trying to create chaos in the country. He said these miscreants are not interested to serve the people who were badly affected by floods but their only motive is to gain political benefits.

“Whenever the country moves towards economic development, this miscreant horde becomes active,” he said. “The economy was destroyed under an agenda and political instability is continuity of that agenda,” he claimed.

“Those who broken the trust of the people, are now breaking assemblies to create political instability,” he said.

“Please, have mercy on people, liberating them from price hike and joblessness is the politics,” prime minister said.

Comments