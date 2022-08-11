Only resident living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to leave

LANARKSHIRE: An only resident living on ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ is standing his ground and refuses to vacate his home despite the threat that the entire area might get knocked down in the coming days.

Retired banker Nick Wisniewski is the last man living in Stanhope Place – known as Britain’s loneliest street – in North Lanarkshire, Scotland. He lives all by himself in a locality that has 128 flats.

The area was vacated in December 2020, when the last of around 200 residents moved out for good. Even though all the flats in the eight blocks are scheduled for demolition, Nick has refused to leave.

He said his decision to stay put remained firm ever after council officials offered him £35,000 plus two years’ worth of rent to live somewhere else.

“They offered me £35,000 for my flat and two years’ rent free somewhere else. But I am not prepared to start paying rent again and £35,000 is not enough to buy somewhere new. You’re talking £80,000 to £100,000 to get somewhere new,” said Nick.

Nick bought his flat in 2017 under the Right to Buy scheme. Although he feels lonely at times, he said he will not go back to renting.

His decision to stay on has prompted a response from the North Lanarkshire Council. Their spokesperson said: “We fully understand this is a sensitive issue and are working closely with the resident.”

“It would not be appropriate to discuss the specific financial details, but we are working in accordance with our policies to ensure the resident receives a fair deal and to support him so that he finds suitable alternative accommodation,” the spokesperson added.

