web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 5, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

OPEC+ output hike hits oil prices

AFP
By AFP
|

TOP NEWS

AFP
AFP
Agence France-Presse

HONG KONG: Oil prices slumped on Monday after eight OPEC+ members announced a sharp increase in production, adding to fears of over-supply of crude.

In morning trade in Asia, West Texas Intermediate was down 3.8 percent at $56.08 per barrel while Brent North Sea Crude slid 3.5 percent at $59.17.

The output increase of 411,000 barrels a day announced by Saudi Arabia, Russia and six other members of the oil cartel on Saturday added to concerns about over-supply.

The price of crude has already been sliding because of fears of a global economic slowdown on the back of US President Donald Trump’s tariff onslaught.

“OPEC+ has just thrown a bombshell to the oil market,” Jorge Leon, analyst with Rystad Energy, told AFP.

“(Saturday’s) decision is a definitive message that the Saudi-led group is changing strategy and pursuing market share after years of cutting production,” he added.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.