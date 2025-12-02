Open Manholes: MQM submits proposed amend in municipal law

KARACHI: The MQM has submitted the draft of an amendment in Water and Sewerage Corporation Act in Sindh Assembly to prevent deaths caused by open manholes in city.

Two MQM members Najam Mirza and Iftikhar Alam have submitted the draft of proposed amend in the assembly’s secretariat.

The amendment bill is being introduced to prevent losses of life and accidents caused by the uncovered manholes.

The amendment in the law asked for fixing responsibility of the mishap in such situation.

The draft suggests compulsory closure of all manholes as a clear safety principle. The draft suggests posting a responsible official in each area and addressing the public complaint within 24 hours duration.

“In case of negligence, criminal proceedings will be launched against concerned official or contractor,” according to the draft.

The government has been requested to set the rules within a period of 90 days.

The body of three-year-old child Ibrahim, who fell into a manhole near the Nipa Chowrangi in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi on Sunday night, was recovered on Monday, 15 hours after the incident.

The media has reported scores of similar incidents that claimed lives of several children in various areas of Karachi without properly fixing responsibility for the loss of innocent lives.