Open private educational institutes from August 09, association demands Sindh govt

KARACHI: Private Schools Association has demanded of the Sindh government to allow educational institutes to operate from August 09 after vaccinating their entire staff against COVID-19, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

Addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club, the representatives of the private schools demanded of the Sindh government to begin the academic session from August 09.

“The academic process has begun globally after vaccination,” they said while demanding Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to open educational institutes and hoping that newly appointed Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah would play his role in this regard.

They said that the government should allow them to begin in-campus education through vaccinated teachers and other staffers as the same procedure is being followed in other provinces.

On August 04, Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said that all educational institutes will stay open across the country except for Sindh.

Briefing the media after chairing an NCOC meeting of intra-provincial education ministers, the minister said, “It was decided that all educational institutes will remain open across the country except Sindh with 50 percent attendance.”

Read More: NCOC AGREES ON OPENING EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTES; SINDH OPPOSES

The federal education minister said that schools will stay closed in Sindh until August 8 when the provincial government would decide on their reopening after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

Shafqat Mahmood said the remaining exams will take place as per their schedule. Besides, he added all teachers and students of universities are required to get themselves vaccinated against the virus until August 31.