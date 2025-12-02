OpenAI, the parent company and artificial intelligence giant, is set to acquire Thrive Holdings, one of its major investors.

Thrive Holdings operates like a private equity firm for AI, rolling up companies that it believes could benefit from the tech in sectors like accounting and IT services.

OpenAI and Thrive Capital have formed a strategic partnership where OpenAI will embed engineering, research, and product employees within Thrive’s portfolio companies. While the terms were not disclosed, this collaboration aims to speed up AI adoption and boost efficiency within those companies. According to a source, OpenAI’s equity stake will increase, and it will be compensated for its services if the companies achieve success.

This deal reflects a trend of circular dealmaking for the $500 billion AI giant, which has also recently invested in infrastructure partners like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and CoreWeave. A prime example is OpenAI’s $350 million equity investment in CoreWeave. CoreWeave then used this capital to purchase Nvidia chips, which in turn provide compute power to OpenAI. This increases CoreWeave’s revenue, consequently enhancing the value of OpenAI’s stake.

The Thrive deal has a separate structure, but the result is still interdependence. OpenAI implants its own workers to build products and implement systems in Thrive’s portfolio companies. OpenAI earns when those companies scale based on the boost its work helped generate.

Thrive Holdings has rejected the notion that their deal is simply circular in nature. A spokesperson stated that the arrangement is meant to address an unmet market need, rather than to create artificial demand. They highlighted the genuine interest from its portfolio companies, such as the accounting firm Crete, which has reportedly saved hundreds of hours of work using AI tools, and the IT firm Shield, which had shown interest before the formal partnership was established.

However, for outside investors, the close involvement of OpenAI and the shared ownership structure—where Thrive Capital holds stakes in both parties—makes it challenging to determine whether any success is due to actual market demand or if it relies on advantages that might not be sustainable without OpenAI’s direct support.

Analysts will be closely monitoring whether Thrive-owned companies can successfully build long-term, profitable businesses utilizing OpenAI’s technology, or if the outcomes are merely inflated valuations based on speculative market potential.