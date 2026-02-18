OpenAI blocked from using 'Cameo' brand after federal court decision

A federal district court in Northern California ruled in favor of Cameo, a platform enabling users to receive personalized video messages from celebrities, ordering OpenAI to cease using the term “Cameo” in its products and features.

OpenAI had been employing the “Cameo” brand for a feature within its AI-driven video app, Sora 2, which allowed users to insert digital likenesses into AI-generated videos. In a decision issued Saturday, the court stated that the name was similar enough to confuse users. The judge dismissed OpenAI’s claim that “Cameo” was merely descriptive, ruling instead that the term was suggestive rather than purely descriptive of the feature.

In November, the court issued a temporary restraining order preventing OpenAI from using the name, leading the company to rebrand the feature as “Characters.”

“We have spent nearly a decade building a brand that stands for talent-friendly interactions and genuine connection, and we like to say that ‘every Cameo is a commercial for the next one,’” said Cameo CEO Steven Galanis.

“This ruling is a significant victory not only for our company but also for the integrity of our marketplace and the thousands of creators who trust the Cameo brand. We will continue defending our intellectual property vigorously against any platform attempting to exploit our goodwill and recognition,” he added.

In response to the ruling, an OpenAI representative told Reuters, “We disagree with the complaint’s assertion that anyone can claim exclusive ownership over the word ‘cameo,’ and we look forward to continuing to make our case.”

OpenAI has faced several intellectual property challenges in recent months. Earlier this month, the company abandoned the “IO” branding for its upcoming hardware products, according to court documents obtained by WIRED.

Additionally, in November, the digital library app OverDrive sued OpenAI for using “Sora” as the name of its video generation app. OpenAI is also involved in ongoing legal disputes with various artists, creatives, and media groups across different regions regarding alleged copyright violations.