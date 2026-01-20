OpenAI confirms 2026 launch for secret AI device; rumors point to smart earbuds

OpenAI aims to reveal its mysterious hardware by the end of 2026. Chris Lehane, the company’s chief global affairs officer, confirmed this timeline on Monday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

While he cautioned that the timeline depends on how developments unfold, he emphasized that the company is still on schedule for a launch this year, aligning with earlier reports suggesting a release around September.

Lehane did not specify the device’s purpose, but recent leaks hint at potential features. A China-based leaker known as “Smart Pikachu” claims OpenAI plans to compete in the market currently dominated by AirPods.

The leaker states that manufacturing giant Foxconn is working on a “special audio product” codenamed “Sweetpea” as part of a larger initiative called Project Gumdrop. Descriptions indicate that the device might be a pair of open-ear headphones or earbuds with an egg-shaped charging dock.

The hardware is said to contain powerful processing capabilities through a 2-nanometer, smartphone-style chip. The leak also suggests OpenAI may introduce four more devices between now and 2028, possibly including a “home-style device” and a smart pen.

Most official information regarding the project comes from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and legendary designer Jony Ive. Ive’s design firm, LoveFrom, partnered with OpenAI last year to develop the hardware. In previous interviews, the pair has related the upcoming product as “so simple” that users will want to use it “almost without thought.”

With the Davos announcement, the tech world now expects the first fruit of this high-profile collaboration to arrive before the year ends.