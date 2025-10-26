OpenAI reportedly working on new generative music tool

OpenAI is reportedly developing a new tool capable of generating music from text and audio prompts. This information comes from a report in The Information.

Sources indicate that this tool could have various applications, such as adding music to existing videos or providing guitar accompaniment to vocal tracks.

The timeline for OpenAI’s launch of this tool remains uncertain, as does whether it will be available as a standalone product or integrated into existing offerings like ChatGPT and Sora.

To make this happen, OpenAI is teaming up with students from the famous Juilliard School. These students are annotating music scores to help train the AI with top-notch data.

This collaboration highlights OpenAI’s ongoing commitment to integrating artistic expertise with machine learning, developing tools that increase human creativity rather than replace it.

While generative music models were launched by OpenAI in previous years, before ChatGPT, their recent audio model development has focused on text-to-speech and speech-to-text. Other companies, such as Google and Suno, also offer generative music models.