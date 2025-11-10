OpenAI to launch GPT-5.1 series for public, includes high-end pro reasoning model

OpenAI is preparing to introduce the GPT-5.1 series to the public. This lineup includes GPT-5.1 (base), GPT-5.1 Reasoning, and GPT-5.1 Pro, available to subscribers paying $200 monthly.

According to tech sources, the new GPT-5.1 models will soon be available on Azure, suggesting the rollout is just a few weeks away, in line with GPT’s usual release schedule.

GPT-5 was launched on August 7, and OpenAI generally releases a new model every three to four months. While GPT-5.1 may not be a major upgrade over GPT-5, we anticipate improvements in health-related safeguards and faster performance.

Recently, OpenAI also introduced a new Codex model called ‘codex-mini-high.’

OpenAI has introduced GPT -5 Codex Mini, a new, cost-efficient model. This version maintains performance levels comparable to the original Codex High but is designed for cost-effectiveness and provides a 50% increase in rate limits.

According to OpenAI, GPT-5-Codex-Mini is best suited for simpler tasks or for users who need to extend their usage when nearing rate limits.

A new feature has been implemented where the Codex model will automatically suggest switching to Codex-Mini when a user reaches 90% of their rate limit, allowing for continued work without interruption.

OpenAI announced that “GPT-5-Codex-Mini allows for approximately four times more usage than GPT-5-Codex, although this comes with a slight tradeoff in capability due to the more compact model.”

As a result, ChatGPT Plus, Business, and Education users enjoy a 50% increase in rate limits, while Pro and Enterprise accounts receive priority processing for faster performance.

Additionally, GPT-5.1 may introduce new performance enhancements for Codex. However, OpenAI is not alone in developing new models; Google is also testing Gemini 3 Pro, and there are reports of a new Claude model being created.