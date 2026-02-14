OpenAI is officially retiring its highly popular GPT-4o model, along with several older versions, as announced at the beginning of February. The models being retired include GPT-5, GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 Mini, and o4-mini. As of Friday, these models will no longer be available.

This announcement, combined with the introduction of ads on its free and Go plans, has created a challenging week for ChatGPT users.

Typically, the removal of older AI models wouldn’t attract much attention or warrant a news story. However, GPT-4o holds a special place for many fans, making its retirement particularly notable.

Many users are expressing their grief on Reddit, lamenting the loss of their preferred chatbot. For some, this model was more than just a tool; it had become a companion.

This isn’t the first instance of uncertainty surrounding GPT-4o’s availability. Last year, when OpenAI launched GPT-5, the beloved GPT-4o was removed from the available options. Users were disappointed, noting that the new model felt shorter and less engaging compared to GPT-4o.

Some were frustrated that their go-to chatbot disappeared so suddenly. OpenAI ultimately decided to bring GPT-4o back later that same week.

Experts expressed concern that the friendliness of models like GPT-4o crossed into sycophancy. AI sycophancy refers to a situation where models become excessively flattering, accommodating, and affectionate, acting like digital yes-men that could inadvertently endorse users’ harmful ideas.

This concern likely motivated OpenAI to publish a detailed blog post explaining the rationale behind removing older models like GPT-4o.

“We know that losing access to GPT‑4o will feel frustrating for some users, and we didn’t make this decision lightly,” the company wrote in a blog. “Retiring models is never easy, but it allows us to focus on improving the models most people use today.”

Based on OpenAI’s 2025 enterprise report, which cited 800 million weekly active users, the company stated that approximately 800,000 people—or just 0.1% of its user base—regularly use GPT-4o for tasks. With the eventual removal of older models, users will gain access to OpenAI’s newest versions: GPT-5.1 and GPT-5.2.