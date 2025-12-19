OpenAI opens submissions for new ChatGPT 'App Store'

OpenAI announced on Wednesday that app developers can now submit their programs for review and potential publication in ChatGPT. The company also introduced a new app directory within the platform’s tools menu, which is quickly being dubbed an “app store.”

In October, OpenAI revealed plans to add apps to ChatGPT, aiming to expand its capabilities. Major platforms like Expedia, Spotify, Zillow, and Canva announced integrations that let users access their services directly through ChatGPT conversations. Now, OpenAI is opening this feature to a wider range of developers.

“Apps enhance ChatGPT conversations by adding new context and enabling actions such as ordering groceries, converting outlines into slide decks, or searching for apartments,” the company stated Wednesday.

OpenAI’s Apps SDK, which is still in beta, currently provides a toolkit for developers looking to create new experiences for ChatGPT users.

Once ready, developers can submit their apps to the OpenAI Developer platform, where they can track their approval status, the company said.

Several approved apps are slated to launch within the interface in the following year, it added.

OpenAI is taking a significant step to grow the app ecosystem within ChatGPT, thereby offering users greater incentive to use and remain on the platform.