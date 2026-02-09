OpenAI targets AI earbuds for first hardware launch

OpenAI is reportedly planning to enter the consumer hardware market with a pair of AI-powered earbuds, shifting its strategy to focus on a simpler audio device rather than a more complex smartphone-like gadget. According to a report by Mint, the company intends to announce the product later this year, with shipments expected to begin in early 2027.

The earbuds are being developed in collaboration with former Apple design chief Jony Ive. While initial rumors suggested a groundbreaking standalone AI device, the project has faced delays due to rising component costs and shortages of high-bandwidth memory.

As a result, OpenAI is determined to release a “basic” pair of earbuds first, permitting them to enter the market with fewer technical challenges while postponing the more advanced hardware until production becomes more affordable.

The upcoming earbuds from the AI pioneers are expected to function primarily as a hands-free interface for OpenAI’s models. The earbuds will not eventually replace smartphones, but more likely act as a companion. The interaction will allow users to receive real-time assistance and contextual responses while on the go.

Recent patent filings in China related to OpenAI have indicated a shift towards audio-focused consumer hardware. Previously, Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, mentioned that the latest prototypes feel “simple and well-designed.” This idea was also described by Jony Ive, who suggested that the device could be released within the next two years.

OpenAI aims to study how consumers engage with AI hardware in daily life before scaling up to more sophisticated devices by focusing on voice interaction. This approach is a common industry strategy of introducing entry-level hardware to build an ecosystem before launching flagship innovative products.