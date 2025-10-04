OpenAI to boost content owners' control for Sora AI video app, plans monetization

ChatGPT creator OpenAI will soon introduce controls allowing the owners of content rights to dictate how their characters are used in its AI video-generating tool Sora and plans to share revenue with those who permit such use.

The artificial intelligence company will give rights holders “more granular control over generation of characters,” Chief Executive Sam Altman posted, opens new tab on his blog on Friday.

Altman said options for copyright owners, such as television and movie studios, will include being able to block the use of their characters.