Slack CEO Denise Dresser is set to leave for the new role of chief revenue officer at OpenAI. The news, initially reported by Wired, was confirmed by OpenAI in a blog post.

Dresser’s new role comes after more than 14 years at Salesforce, the parent company of Slack. During her time at Slack, Dresser was responsible for overseeing the introduction of several AI features.

OpenAI has announced that Dresser will now be in charge of the company’s revenue strategy for enterprise and customer success. This is a crucial position, particularly as the company faces challenges on its path to profitability.

In a statement, Fidji Simo, OpenAI’s CEO of Applications, said, “We’re on a path to put AI tools into the hands of millions of workers across every industry.”

“Denise has led that kind of shift before, and her experience will help us make AI useful, reliable, and accessible for businesses everywhere,” she added.

Fidji Simo, like Slack CEO Denise Dresser, joined OpenAI this year following an extensive history of high-level leadership. Most recently, Simo served as CEO of Instacart, a company that has developed a strong partnership with OpenAI.

According to the Wired report, Slack’s chief product officer, Rob Seaman, will take charge as interim CEO of Slack.