OpenAI’s Sora App now widely available for Android users in seven countries

OpenAI’s video-generating app, Sora, is widely available for Android users in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Initially launched as an iOS application in September, Sora quickly became a top performer, accumulating over 1 million downloads on the App Store within its first week. Its recent launch on the Google Play Store is anticipated to significantly expand its user base and lead to a considerable increase in overall downloads.

The Android version maintains all the features of its iOS counterpart, including the “Cameos” feature, which lets users generate videos of themselves performing different activities using their own likeness.

OpenAI appears to be strategically entering the competitive short-form video market by enabling users to share videos in a TikTok-like feed for discovery and engagement. This move positions the AI giant to compete directly with established platforms like TikTok and Instagram, as well as new rivals such as Meta’s recently launched AI video feed, Vibes.

However, the app has encountered criticism for its handling of deepfakes. After its initial launch, users began uploading discourteous videos of historical figures, including Martin Luther King Jr. As a result, Sora halted the generation of content portraying Dr. King last month and maintained its guardrails.

Recently, the AI company also addressed the backlash surrounding copyrighted characters, such as SpongeBob and Pikachu, by altering its policy for the Sora app from an “opt-out” method to an “opt-in” system for rights holders.

Additionally, it’s under hot water in a legal dispute with celebrity video maker Cameo regarding the name of Sora’s flagship feature, “Cameo.”

OpenAI is set to enhance Sora with a suite of new features. Upcoming additions include “character cameos,” which will allow users to generate AI videos featuring their pets and even inanimate objects.

Furthermore, basic video editing capabilities are expected, such as tools for stitching multiple clips into a single video. Sora is also planning to offer features to help users tailor their social feeds, prioritizing content from specific, chosen individuals over a broader public audience.