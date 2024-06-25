Operation ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’: KP CM Gandapur calls all party conference

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur has called to convene an All Parties Conference (APC) to discuss Operation Istehkam Pakistan, address the current situation and foster peace in the region, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Barrister Saif stated that all political parties would be invited to the APC, with the date and time to be decided soon.

The conference aims to brief political parties on the current situation and secure their confidence and cooperation.

In addition, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-organized tribal peace jirga is scheduled for tomorrow at 3pm to see participation from central and provincial PTI leaders, as well as tribal leaders, to discuss peace and stability in the tribal districts.

Following the jirga, a resolution will be passed and presented to the Chief Minister of KP while the resolution will also be tabled in both the Parliament and the KP Assembly, Barrister Saif said.